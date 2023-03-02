CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $10.50 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 10.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77.

CVR Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.72. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAN. StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 7,623.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.