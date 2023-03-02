David B. Jones Purchases 459 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP David B. Jones purchased 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.98 per share, with a total value of $50,021.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Innospec Price Performance
Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $109.62. 114,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,854. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
