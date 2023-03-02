Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.74. 13,566 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select Worldwide ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

