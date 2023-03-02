Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Cap of $66.57 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $66.57 million and approximately $40.12 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00423728 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.09 or 0.28640860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

