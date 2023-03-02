DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,617.51

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,617.51 ($55.72) and traded as low as GBX 4,569 ($55.13). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,622 ($55.77), with a volume of 636,101 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($66.97) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.99) to GBX 4,800 ($57.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($77.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,467.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,612.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,402.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

