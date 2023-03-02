Decentralized Social Price Hits $9.88 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00042127 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $104.03 million and $1.05 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

