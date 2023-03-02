Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $50.76. 25,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 35,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.