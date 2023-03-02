Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89 billion-$90.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.94 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.65-$0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

DELL traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 8,344,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,007. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

