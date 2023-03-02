Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.02 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

DELL stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 8,344,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

