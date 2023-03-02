Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Demand Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMAN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,908. Demand Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Demand Brands Company Profile

Demand Brands, Inc engages in the business of promoting healthy lifestyles primarily operating in the health and wellness, cannabis edibles and hemp and central business district Sectors. Its brands include Infusional, Weedies Edibles, Canadian Organic popcorn, Oil of Sunshine and CoCos Pure. The company was founded on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

