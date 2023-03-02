Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Demand Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMAN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,908. Demand Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Demand Brands Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Demand Brands (DMAN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.