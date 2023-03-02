Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $114.06 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $114.06 million and $4.49 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

