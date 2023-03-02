Derwent London Plc (DLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.50 on June 2nd

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.66) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,590 ($31.25) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,545.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,380.09. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a one year high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12). The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.61).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

