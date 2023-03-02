Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $30.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

