Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.96

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.96 ($10.60) and traded as high as €11.66 ($12.40). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €11.55 ($12.29), with a volume of 5,650,243 shares.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.98.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

