Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $9.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

HIMS opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

