Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $334.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $301.73 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $430.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.47.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

