Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/23/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,106. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 20,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

