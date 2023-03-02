DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.40 and last traded at $116.76. 735,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,559,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 136.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

