DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFI stock remained flat at GBX 4.37 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
