DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DFI stock remained flat at GBX 4.37 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

