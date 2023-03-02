DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.70

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 556060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

DHT Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

