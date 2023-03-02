DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $20,734,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DKS stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.