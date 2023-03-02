Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DBD stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.11.
Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf
In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.