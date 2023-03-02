Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.11.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

