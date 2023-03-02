Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 463,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,319,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 5.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
