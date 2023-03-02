Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 463,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,319,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

