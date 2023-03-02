Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

