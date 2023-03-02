Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.
Dorman Products Stock Performance
Shares of DORM stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
