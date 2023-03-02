DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,663. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

