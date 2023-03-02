Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.33 and traded as high as C$16.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 469,669 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.33. The stock has a market cap of C$740.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

