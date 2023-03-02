Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 5,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,114.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $91,682.36.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00.

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

