Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CAO Justin Burgess Sells 22,371 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

