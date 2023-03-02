Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CAO Justin Burgess Sells 22,371 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.