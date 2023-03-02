Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.89. 2,841,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,304. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

