Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 7,505 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.39. 266,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,544. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

