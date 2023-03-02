Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

