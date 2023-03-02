Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 276 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.47. 290,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,468. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

