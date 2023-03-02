Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 668,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 193,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,361. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.