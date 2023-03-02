Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,710. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

