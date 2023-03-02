Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,562. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.