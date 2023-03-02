East Coast Asset Management LLC. Buys 144 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises about 1.5% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC. owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Woodward

Woodward Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 90,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,710. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

