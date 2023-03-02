ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 259.1% in February

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECTM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 30,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,315. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.