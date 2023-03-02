ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 10.2%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 24,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 116,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

ECARX Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECARX stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of ECARX at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

