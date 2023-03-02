Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,087 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 6.36% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $99,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Repertoire Partners LP increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 332.0% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock remained flat at $18.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 394,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCT. Raymond James lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

