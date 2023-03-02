Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,660 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Block worth $55,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

SQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79, a PEG ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $17,539,731 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

