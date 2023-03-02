Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $137.30 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $137,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 207,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,786 shares of company stock worth $3,125,623. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.