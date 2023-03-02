Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $249.74 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $249,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.53. The company had a trading volume of 896,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,930. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

