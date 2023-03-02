Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $86.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,772 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $86,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. 3,514,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

