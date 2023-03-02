Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,226 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $111,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 515,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,365. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

