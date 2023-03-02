Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 127,614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,614 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of VeriSign worth $128,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $196.16. 154,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

