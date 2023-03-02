Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 456,601 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456,601 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $103,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 25,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 735.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. 78,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

