EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires 1,899,349 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899,349 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 755,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 495,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 258.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 314,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 32,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tango Therapeutics

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.