EcoR1 Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 722,835 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for 1.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Seagen worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $177.12. 456,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

