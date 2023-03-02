EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 930,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 1.51% of MacroGenics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,235. The firm has a market cap of $369.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
